Alan Cooper, of Potomac, formerly of Louisville, Ky., passed away on May 11. He was 79. He was the oldest child of Rudey and Rosalie Cooper. He attended Vanderbilt University as an undergraduate and was president of his ZBT fraternity. He graduated from Vanderbilt Law School.

Alan was a specialist in trademark and unfair competition law. In 1994, Alan was the special adviser on trademarks to the U.S. delegation to the Nairobi Conference on the Revision of the Paris Convention dealing with international trademark matters. He was a frequent lecturer at trademark law seminars and an adjunct professor at Georgetown Law School.

He is survived by his two daughters, Lauren K. Cooper (Kevin) of Washington, D.C., and Jennifer C. Alford (Jon) of Vienna, Va.; and by his five grandchildren, Sophie, Rory, Madelyn, Jacob and Maisy. He is also survived by his three brothers, Dr. Barry Cooper (Lynn) of Dallas, Texas, David Cooper (Helane) of Louisville, Ky., and Dr. Mark Cooper (Brenda) of Solon, Ohio. Alan was married to the late Linda Morguelan Cooper and was the surviving widower of Maxine Jacobs Cooper (the mother of Lauren and Jennifer).

Contributions can be made to the Charles Weisberg BBYO Fund, c/o The Jewish Federation of Louisville, 3600 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, Ky.