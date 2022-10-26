Alan Hahn passed away on Oct. 12. Alan is survived by his wife, Joan (Goldberg) Hahn; his sister, Alexandra (Hahn) Chesterton; daughters, Ilene (Hahn) Miller and Alisa (Hahn) DiStaso; and grandchildren, Alex Miller and Chloe DiStaso.
