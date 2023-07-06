On June 16, Alan Laskin, of Silver Spring, passed away. Alan was born in Bronx, N.Y., and attended the University of Rochester and Harvard Business School. He became the youngest vice president at the consulting firm Touche Ross (which later merged with Deloitte), before his career was cut short by leukemia and a stroke. While he was given minimal chances to survive, Alan persevered for decades with a life full of volunteer work, passion for politics and dedication to his family.

He is survived by his sons, Dr. Benjamin Laskin (Dr. Marissa Perman-Laskin) and Michael Laskin (Emily Christensen); and his grandsons, Zachary and Brady of Bala Cynwyd, Pa., and Donovan and Leo of Seattle. He is also survived by his brother, Stephen Laskin, and his brother-in-law, Chuck David. Alan was predeceased by his parents, Arthur Laskin and Mildred Kotzen Laskin.

Contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (lls.org). Arrangements entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.