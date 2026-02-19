Alan Malasky

Alan Robert Malasky, 82, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 18.

Born on Jan. 9, 1944, in Pittsburgh, Alan earned a bachelor’s in business administration degree in 1965 from the University of Pittsburgh. A proud member of Pi Lambda Phi, he remained actively involved with the fraternity throughout his life.

Alan received his Juris Doctor degree from the George Washington University School of Law in 1968. Over the course of nearly five decades, he built a distinguished legal career marked by integrity, intellect and dedication. His practice focused on antitrust and trade regulation law, corporate and complex business litigation, e-commerce matters and agricultural law. He represented clients before the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission, the Supreme Court of the United States and numerous federal and district circuit courts.

While deeply committed to his profession, Alan’s greatest joy was his family. He married his high school sweetheart, Ellen (Salomon) Malasky, and together they shared 32 years of marriage and raised two children, Kimberly and Daniel. His children and grandchildren, Aspen and Brecka, were the heart of his life, and their accomplishments brought him profound pride and happiness.

Alan is survived by his children, Kimberly and Daniel; his grandchildren, Aspen and Brecka; his wife, Marian (Ades) Malasky; her children, Brian (Joni) and Sam (Lisa); and her granddaughter, Josephine.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the University of Pittsburgh Pi Lambda Phi chapter in his honor.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.