Alan Sherman Levine

Alan Levine, of Washington, died on Nov. 16 after a decline from Parkinson’s Disease. At the Department of Health and Human Services, he was an advocate for equity of services for those on Medicare/Medicaid, even making the front page of the New York Times. Alan continued this work after retirement as a dedicated volunteer with the Health Research Group at Public Citizen. The happiest chapter in Alan’s life came when he met Laurie Siegel, his beloved partner for 20 years. They were members of the Hill Havurah community.

In his final years he created a close friendship with his aide Lulu, and the staff at Brightview of Bethesda. He cherished his relationships with his late brother, Benjamin Levine, and his sister, Abbe Hasenbush, as well as his in-laws, Joe Hasenbush and Sharon Levine. Alan also adored his two nieces, Jessica and Beth. He is also survived by his wife, Laurie; his stepchildren, Emily, Eric and Angela Siegel; and his grandchildren, Anneka, Eliana and Dorian. Donations may be made to the Lab Rescue League (lab-rescue.org).