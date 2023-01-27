On Jan. 3, Alan William Berg of Lake Worth, Fla., passed away surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 19, 1953, in Washington, D.C., Alan worked in commercial real estate and served on the boards of the Mclean School of Maryland and the Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington. Beloved husband of Debra Berg; devoted father of Dana Berg, Lisa (Jeffrey) Berg Stanton, and Bobby Berg; and loving grandfather of Maya and Max Stanton. Donations may be made to The Trevor Project (give.thetrevorproject.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

