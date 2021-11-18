Albert Edward Brown, of Rockville, formerly of Margate, N.J., and Philadelphia, died on Nov. 11. He was 100. Beloved husband of Clare Brown for over 70 years, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Judi (Jay) Greenberg and Steven (Michelle) Brown; his grandchildren, Rachel (Makhan) Singh, Rebecca (Kevin) Carter, Samuel (Amanda) Greenberg, Dory (Abigail) Brown and Aliza Brown; and his eight great-grandchildren. Dedicated service in World War II and spent his career at General Electric Missile and Space Division. Donations may be made to JSSA Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.