Alexander Heckman was 94 years old and passed peacefully at home on Oct. 1, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Mr. Heckman graduated from Georgetown Law School and was admitted to the District of Columbia Bar in 1958. He managed and grew brokerage and financial houses throughout the United States for more than 40 years. Mr. Heckman, in the 1960s, advanced hiring and human resources practices for minorities, which today are the norm in the financial industry. Mr. Heckman was an avid golfer and Washington Nationals fan. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 70 years, Jacqueline; brother, Stanley (Sone Takahara); sons, Brett (Anne) and Scott (Millie); daughter Lynne, (Dr. Simon Rabinowitz); grandchildren, Leigh Ann, Kelly, Hannah, Chloe, Juliana, Brandon and Jake; and great-grandchildren, Sophia, Sawyer, Beau Alexander, and Georgia. Mr. Heckman’s brothers, Jerome and Bernard, predeceased him, as did his dear grandson, Jesse. Suggested memorial donations: give.ccf.org/fundraiser/2839043

