Alexander Stolzberg, of Rockville, passed away on Dec. 11. He was 87. Beloved husband of Helene Kriss Stolzberg. Born in 1934 in Austria to Aron and Frieda Stolzberg, Alex and his family were swept up by the Holocaust. After his father’s transport to Buchenwald in 1938, his mother hid with Alex and his brother, Felix, for many months in the Hungarian countryside, before releasing them to the Kindertransport in 1944 in hopes of safety for them in England.

Frieda survived Auschwitz to join them after the war. In England, Alex gained a lifelong love of Winston Churchill and British naval history and a passion for Scrabble and word games. He emigrated to New York in the 1950s. After gaining a bachelor’s degree in economics at Brooklyn College, and a master’s degree in history, he worked for 35 years as an economist at the Department of Commerce.

Alexander is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Felix and Zipporah Stolzberg, and their children; his children, Amy and her husband Michael Galler and Adam Stolzberg; and his grandchildren, Graeham and Sydney Galler. Donations can be made to the Zionist Organization of America.