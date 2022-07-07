Alfred Feorge Lieberman, PhD.

George Lieberman, 85, passed away on June 25 at his residence in Rockville, surrounded by family, due to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

George was born in Vienna, Austria, in 1937. Within the first year of his life, he and his parents were forced to leave in the middle of the night, fleeing initially to France, then England, and ultimately starting their new beginning in the United States. Growing up in Kew Gardens, N.Y., he pursued advanced degrees, including PhDs in electrical engineering and physics from CalTech.

Following fellowship awards from NATO, NASA-Goddard, the CEC Corporation and Hughes, and various teaching and research appointments, including Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of Maryland and Research Associate with Chalmers University (Sweden), George pivoted into a lifelong career in engineering/physics program management and research at NIST.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Kari (née Høihjelle); two daughters, Lisa (Sean McAuliffe) and Lauri (Christopher Rimorin); three grandchildren, Jack, Jake and Brooke; and younger brother Robert. He was predeceased by his parents, Oscar and Gertrude, and youngest brother, Eliot.

A gift in George’s name may be made to CurePSP (psp.org/iwanttohelp/ways-to-give/) or a tree planted through the Arbor Day Foundation (https://shop.arborday.org/trees-in-memory).