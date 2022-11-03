Alice Louise Gritz

Alice Louise (nee Jordan) Gritz, of Silver Spring, passed away on Oct. 1 at the age of 90. An avid bird lover, Alice created a backyard sanctuary where her birds could eat and play. Her special red hummingbird feeder sat right outside the kitchen window so she could talk to them while drinking her morning coffee.

She is predeceased by her parents, Warren Drysdale Jordan and Virginia Adele (nee Robbins) Jordan; and sisters, Norma Jeanne Green, Virginia May Storton, Phebe Adele Jandrall and Shirley Ann McDonald. She is survived by her husband, Herman Gritz; her children, Marc Gritz, Shawn Gritz (Abby) and Julie Gritz Coe (Alan); and her beloved grandchildren, Brandon and Ryan Gritz, Joshua, Bradley and Alison Gritz, and Reece and Riley Coe. Contributions may be made to an animal rescue charity of choice.