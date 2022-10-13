Alice Louise Grtiz

Alice Louise Gritz of Silver Spring passed

away on Oct. 1 at the age of 90. Wife of Herman Gritz; mother of Marc Gritz, Shawn Gritz (Abby), Julie Gritz

Coe (Alan); and grandmother of Brandon and Ryan

Gritz, Joshua, Bradley and Alison Gritz, and Reece and Riley Coe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal rescue charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.

