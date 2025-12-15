Alice Tauber

On Dec. 13, Alice Ouaknine Tauber, of Potomac, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Edward Tauber. Devoted mother of Stuart (Karyn) Tauber and Claudine (Claude) Bennaim. Loving sister of Danielle Ross and Fabienne, Eli, Albert, Pierre and Raphael Ouaknine and the late Hugette Sabbah, Arlete Levy, Jacqueline, Chantel and Charles Ouaknine. Cherished grandmother of Ethan, Alana and Danielle Tauber and Ariana and Leon Bennaim. Memorial contributions may be made to JSSA Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.