Aliza Josephson, 93 passed away on August 2, 2026 in Fairfax, Virginia. She was the loving mother of Ron (Amy) Josephson and Naomi (Matthew) Manzella, and grandmother to Daniel, Felix, Michael, Dominic, and Jaron. Aliza Josephson was born in Jerusalem, Israel to Ovadia and Esther Simha. Aliza was married for 67 years to Julian Josephson until his passing in July of 2026. She was employed for many years in hotels and the insurance industry, gaining rapid knowledge of any place she worked. She will be remembered for her smile, her laughter, her stories, her caring for the family, her friendship, her practical approaches to everything, and her religious devotion. Aliza Josephson was a frequent Torah and Haftarah reader at Congregation Har Shalom in Potomac, Maryland. Contributions in her memory may be made to Congregation Har Shalom. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.