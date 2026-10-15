D’var Torah: All Available Boats

Rabba Daphne Lazar Price

This week’s Torah portion is Noach: Genesis 6:9 — 11:32

This week’s parsha introduces Noah with words that have puzzled commentators for centuries: “Noah was a righteous man, blameless in his generation” (Genesis 6:9).

Why the qualification, in his generation?

The medieval commentator Rashi famously offers two interpretations. Perhaps the phrase is praise: If Noah could remain righteous in a generation filled with corruption, imagine how righteous he might have been in a better one. Or perhaps it is criticism: Noah was righteous only by comparison with the people around him.

The question becomes more pointed when we consider the ark itself.

According to Rashi, God could have saved Noah in any number of ways. Instead, God instructed him to spend 120 years building an enormous ark. Why? So that people would see him building it, ask what he was doing, hear his warning about the coming flood and perhaps repent.

The ark was not built in secret. Everyone could see it. It was enormous, built to hold Noah’s family along with representatives of every kind of animal. And then the animals themselves began arriving and entering the ark. This was not a quiet or private act of preparation. It was a spectacle, impossible for Noah’s neighbors to miss. But he did not save them.

I have been thinking about that distinction as we continue to mark 25 years since Sept. 11, 2001.

That morning, after the attacks on the World Trade Center, hundreds of thousands of people found themselves trapped in lower Manhattan. Bridges and tunnels were closed. Public transportation had been disrupted. People moved toward the water with no obvious way off the island.

Then came a call from the Coast Guard: All available boats.

And the boats came: ferries and tugboats, fireboats and commercial vessels, fishing boats and private boats. Captains and crews heard that people needed to be evacuated and headed toward Manhattan.

They did not ask who the people waiting at the waterfront were. They did not ask whether they had prepared adequately for catastrophe. They did not say, “My boat is meant for something else.” They simply came.

In less than a day, hundreds of thousands of people were carried across the water to safety in what became the largest maritime evacuation in American history.

The contrast with Noah is striking. Noah spent years building a vessel that everyone could see. His neighbors had the opportunity to ask questions, heed his warnings and change their lives. In that sense, Noah fulfilled his responsibility. He told them what was coming.

But perhaps that is precisely why the Torah’s description of him remains so complicated. What does it mean to be righteous when the people around us are in danger? Is righteousness measured only by our own conduct, by whether we have done the right thing, followed the rules, protected our families, built our ark? Or does righteousness demand something more?

The boat captains of Sept. 11 offer one answer. They heard that strangers were trapped and turned whatever vessel they had into an ark. They understood that possessing the means to help created an obligation to help.

Twenty-five years later, perhaps one of the images worth remembering is not only the towers coming down. It is the boats coming in. Hundreds of them, moving toward danger while everyone else was trying to get away.

Noah teaches us that it is possible to be righteous in our generation. Sept. 11 challenged us to ask what that righteousness requires.

When the waters rise, the question is not only whether we have built an ark strong enough to carry ourselves to safety. The question may be how many people we are willing to bring aboard.

Rabba Daphne Lazar Price is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center and led the Jewish Orthodox Feminist Alliance for seven years.