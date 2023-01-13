On Jan. 5, Allan Firestone, of Silver Spring. Allan and his sister Julia were the sole survivors of their immediate family after the Holocaust. He and his sister were hidden by a friend’s family maid for more than a year. After the war they emigrated to the United States. In New York City, he lived with Julia, her husband, and their daughter — his niece Miriam.

He served in the Army in the Korean War, and later received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Baruch College. He met Barbara and they married and eventually moved to Bowie. There he joined a synagogue and maintained a strong Zionistic outlook, having wanted to go to Palestine after World War II.

He worked for the federal government and rose in the ranks of the IRS, becoming a member of the Senior Executive Service. After his retirement from the IRS, he went to work for the International Monetary Fund and consulted with the World Bank, traveling to many developing nations and Central Asian countries where he established financial and related monetary systems. In his retirement, he volunteered at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, where he gave tours and spoke with visitors, which gave him such joy. He felt strongly that the world should never forget the Holocaust

Devoted husband of 64 years to Barbara Firestone. Beloved father of Karen Firestone and Sharon Firestone Krasnoff (Julius Krasnoff). Cherished grandfather of Jemima Rose Frieda Rachel Firestone Greville. Contributions may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.