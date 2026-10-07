On Oct. 4, Allen Feldman of North Potomac passed away at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Marian Feldman; devoted father of Zev and David Feldman; loving brother to Ardell Pakula (Nate), the late Jerry Feldman (Debra) and the late Ronald Stein (Carol) and brother in-law to James Georges (Francie). Cherished grandfather to Amelia Jordan. He loved cars, jazz music, dining out (especially at his beloved Parkway Deli), his Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers, the world of cartography, traveling the world with his wife Marian and being a loving grandfather and dad.

Memorial contributions may be made to Manna Food Center in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.