On Jan. 25, Allen Joseph Wright of Silver Spring, Md., passed away at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Mary H. Wright. Devoted father of Beverly S. Wright, Marlene L. (Larry) Stein and Norman K. (Dr. Angela Howell) Wright. Loving brother of the late Louise Cohen. Grandfather of Maxwell and Nicholas Stein and Jacob David Wright. Cherished uncle of Renie Freeman, Paul (Marsha) Cohen and Andy (Kim) Cohen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure (secure.info-komen.org) or to the charity of your choice.