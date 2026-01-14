Allen Robinson

Allen Jay Robinson, 84, passed away peacefully at Howard County General Hospital. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Pauline Robinson; his brother, Ellis Robinson (Dori); his son, Rabbi Joel Robinson (Tova); and his cherished grandchildren, Shimshon Dovid, Sima, Leah, Yehuda Zev, Nechama Shaina and Mordechai Hillel. His beloved daughter, Laura Jean Robinson, predeceased him. Family was the center of Al’s life, and he took immense pride and joy in each of them.

Al was a longtime member of Temple Shalom in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and more recently, a member of Bet Aviv in Columbia, Maryland. He was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, and was predeceased by his parents, Lillian and Max Robinson, of blessed memory.

Al graduated from American International College and pursued graduate studies at the University of Maryland. He enjoyed a distinguished 34-year career at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, where he received numerous awards recognizing his outstanding service and dedication.

In his free time, Al loved playing pinochle and could never resist sharing the corniest of jokes. He was a devoted Baltimore Orioles fan and held an unwavering — and well-known — disdain for the New York Yankees. Al will be remembered for his kindness, gentle humor and the deep love he showed to his family, friends and community throughout his life.

Contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association or to the charity of your choice.

Zirchrono liv’racha. May Allen’s memory be for a blessing. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzanksy Goldberg Funeral Care.