Ally Fay Margolis (nee Gellman), McLean and Larchmont, N.Y., passed unexpectedly on Dec. 18, She was 82. Sally, a 40-year resident of McLean, an active member of Temple Rodef Shalom, the Women’s Club, Red Hat Duchesses of Bedford Ladies, Postcomer’s Dinner Group, Holiday Homes, Rotonda Landscape Group and longtime realtor, is survived by her four children and their families, including eight beautiful grandchildren.