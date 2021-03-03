Alvin E. Bernstein

Alvin Bernstein, of Springfield, succumbed to COVID-19 on Feb. 18 after several years of declining health. He was 85. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1935, he obtained a degree in business administration from City College of New York. Shortly thereafter, he was married to Florence Weinstein, who remained the light of his life for all his years.

Alvin worked at the Department of State after his military discharge until retirement in 1990, rising to chief of operations/supply and transportation. He served Congregation Olam Tikvah in many capacities beginning shortly after its founding.

Alvin is survived by his wife, Florence; his sister, Marlene Bates; his children, Jeffrey (Elyse), Gary (Sheila), Robert (Julie) and Ellen (Jeffrey); and by 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Donations may made to Mazon.