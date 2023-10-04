On Sept. 23, Alvin Fuchsman of Springsfield, VA passed away at 95 years old. Al was born in Washington, DC, on April 17, 1928, and went on to a 41-year career as a ranking police officer and law enforcement professor and administrator in Northern Virginia. He also was a founder and board member of the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia. He and his wife, Dotty, have remained very active there. He served on the Board of Directors and was honored twice, having received the Manny Gale Award for Volunteerism in 1998. Al spent 27 years with the Arlington County Police Department, starting as a patrolman. When he retired in 1978, he was deputy chief with the rank of captain. While with the Arlington Police Department, Al attended American University’s College of Continuing Education as a part-time student. He graduated magna cum laude in 1971. Four years later, he received the university’s Distinguished Alumni Award. He subsequently earned his master’s degree from Southern Illinois University. Days after retirement, Al started a second career as an assistant professor in the law enforcement degree program of the Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) in Annandale. Later, he was appointed as the program director in the college’s Administration of Justice Program and was promoted to associate professor. He also was appointed as an adjunct professor in the Administration of Justice program at George Mason University. In 1989, NOVA’s educational foundation awarded Al its Excellence in Teaching Award. Al Fuchsman and Dorothy Winer, of Boston, an administrative aide for the U.S. Army, were married on Sept. 30, 1956. They have three children: David (Randi), of Houston, Texas; Laura Adler (David), of Annandale, Va.; Michael (Elise), of Houston, Texas, and eight grandchildren: Alexandra, Jessica, and Jack Fuchsman; Ilana, Emily (James), and Aaron Adler; and Eli and Tessa Fuchsman. The family has requested that donations be made in Al’s memory to either the Pozez JCC of Northern Virginia or to Congregation Olam Tikvah.

