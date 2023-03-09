On Feb. 28, Alvin Lawrence Freedman, of Silver Spring, passed away at the age of 90. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janet Freedman; daughters, Dianne Geshen and Linda (Michael) April; grandchildren, Danny April (Ivy Kough), Jonathan (Megan) April, and Deborah April; and great-grandson, Winston April. Alvin was predeceased by his parents, Jesse and George Freedman.

He attended Boston University, received his master’s degree from Yale University and spent his entire career working for the federal government in the Health Care Financing Administration.