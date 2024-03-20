Amin Lichaa, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and successful entrepreneur, passed away peacefully on Feb. 29, at INOVA Hospital, at the age of 76. Born on July 23, 1947, in Cairo, Egypt, Amin lived a rich and fulfilling life, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, dedication and love. Amin’s entrepreneurial spirit shone brightly throughout his life.

He ventured into various businesses, owning and operating a successful dental lab and dry cleaners before returning to his passion for dental work. His commitment to excellence and tireless work ethic earned him the respect of colleagues and clients alike. Outside of work, Amin found joy in simple pleasures.

He cherished moments spent with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he adored beyond measure. Amin’s love knew no bounds as he regaled them with stories and shared his wisdom with each passing day.

In his leisure time, Amin found solace in the comfort of sleep and the excitement of watching football, finding relaxation and joy in these cherished pastimes.

Amin is survived by his loving wife, Flora, his children Mark (Jody), Adam (Miranda), and Grace (Will), and his siblings Esther and Joseph.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Ralph. Amin will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Georgia, Callen, Eli, Amaya and Isla, who will forever cherish his memory.

Amin’s warmth, generosity and unwavering love have left an indelible mark on all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations in Amin’s memory may be made to Bethesda Chevy Chase-JCG (bccjcg.org) or Chabad of Upper Montgomery County (ourshul.org).