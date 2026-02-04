Amy Byer Barinbaum

On Feb. 3, Amy Jane Byer Barinbaum, M.D., of Bethesda, Maryland. Loving daughter of the late Abner and Ruth Solomon Byer. Beloved wife of the late Marc A. Barinbaum. Devoted mother of Ryan J. and the late Adam M. Barinbaum. Dear sister of Katherine (Joseph) Spengler and the late Arthur Byer. Amy is also survived by many loving relatives and friends as well as countless grateful patients for whom she cared with kindness and compassion for nearly 50 years.

