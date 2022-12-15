Amy Pasternak passed away on Dec. 5 with her son and daughter each holding a hand. She was 97. Amy was a native of St. Louis and moved to Washington, D.C., in 1951 with her husband, Joe. She worked as an advertising copywriter at the Hecht Company. She left advertising to focus full-time on her children, then earned two master’s degrees and spent decades as a librarian in Montgomery County. In 1953, she joined a book club. Her last meeting with these dear friends was this past October.

Survivors include son David (Bobbi), daughter Judy (Steve Braun) and grandson Isaac Braun. Donations may be made to the American Library Association. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under direction of the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.