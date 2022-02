Amy Sue Rispin, of Chevy Chase, passed away on Feb. 14. She was 82. She is survived by her husband, Paul Rispin; children, Peter D. Rispin (Annie Bradford) and Sarah Rispin Sedlak; sister, Elizabeth Goldner; and grandchildren, Elizabeth Bradford, Peter S. Rispin and Alexandra Sedlak. She was predeceased by her parents, Mildred and Herbert Cohen.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel