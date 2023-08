On Aug. 1, Andrea Kopstein (née Arrow), of Potomac, passed away after bravely battling pancreatic cancer. Beloved wife of Melvyn Kopstein. Devoted mother of Greg and Stephen Kopstein (Heidi Simon). Loving nana to Kelyn, Brody and Michael Kopstein. Contributions may be made to JSSA hospice (jssa.org/donate), the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (https://pancan.org) or B’nai Israel Congregation (bnaiisraelcong.org). Arrangements entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel