Andrew Greenspan

Andrew Ira Greenspan passed away on Jan. 7 at 79 years old, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Rebecca “Becca” Kaplan Greenspan, loving father of Alexander Greenspan, cherished brother of Dr. Douglas Greenspan, and a treasured uncle and cousin.

Born in Washington, D.C., Andrew was the son of Dr. Sidney and Ruthanne Greenspan. He graduated from Franklin & Marshall College in 1986. He was a realtor in the D.C. region for over 40 years, working with Long & Foster for many years and most recently TTR Sotheby’s. He was realtor emeritus with the National Association of Realtors and a past member of the GCAAR Ethics and Professional Standards Committees. Outside of work, Andrew was a longtime member of Woodmont Country Club, where he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a trusted friend to many, including his clients, and will be greatly missed.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Friends Club of Bethesda, Maryland. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.