On Aug. 30, Andrew Zuckerman, of Potomac. He was born in New York on Oct. 9, 1949, and graduated from SUNY Cortland, where he met his beloved wife and best friend, Joan, to whom he was married for almost 52 years. Andrew received his law degree from Samford University. At the IRS for more than 20 years, Andy held many positions as one of the country’s leading pension plan specialists. A member of the federal government’s Senior Executive Service, Andy served in many roles throughout his career. They include director of rulings & agreements in the Employee Plans division, and director of the Federal, State and Local Governments division in the Tax Exempt and Government Entities division. He was a loaned executive in support of the Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area.

He is the beloved husband of Joan Zuckerman. Devoted father of Julie (Noah) Tepperman, Laurie (Joshua) Beck and Adam (Gina) Zuckerman. Brother of Roy Zuckerman (Edith Fehrenbacher) and cherished grandfather of Alex, Sammy, Lily and Benjamin. The family is grateful for the exceptional care received from the leukemia division of Johns Hopkins Cancer Center. Donations can be made to the Johns Hopkins Hospital Kimmel Cancer Center. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.