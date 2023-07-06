On June 24, Anita Goldberg Deitch, of Alexandria, died peacefully at home after a short illness at the age of 93. Anita was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. She graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor of science degree in psychology, the first in her family to graduate from college. She is survived by her four children, Mark (Carolyn), David (Regina), Rebekah (Howard Frank) and Adam (Jennifer); seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Donations may be made to Promedica Hospice Foundation (promedica.org/giving).

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel