Anita Joan Kramer passed away at home on May 17, her 89th birthday, after a brief illness. A native Washingtonian and lifelong resident of Montgomery County, she made her career as mother and homemaker. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Alvin Kramer, and leaves behind three sons, Marty, Harvey and Sandy; and their spouses, Sandra, Susan and Heidi; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren in America and Israel. Donations may be made to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (fidf.org). Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC, under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.