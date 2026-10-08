On Oct. 3, Anita Kurtz, age 99, passed away peacefully in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Anita was the devoted mother of Ron (Jackie); cherished grandmother of Dana (Orlando), Brian and Scott; loving great-grandmother of Rose and Eli. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Charlie Kurtz, her daughter, Shelley Jacobson, and her grandson, Matt Kurtz.

Anita will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will also be remembered for her youthful outlook and zest for life, wonderful sense of humor and ability to make others laugh and smile.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.