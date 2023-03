On Feb. 23, Anita Snyder Mostow, of Olney, died. Beloved wife of Leslie A. Mostow. Devoted mother of Tracy Ryan and Dana (Chad) Loube. Loving grandmother of Emily and Lily Ryan and Samantha and Alyssa Loube. Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association (heart.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

