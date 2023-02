On Jan. 22, Ann Arthur (nee Neville) passed away peacefully the age of 91. She was the beloved wife of the late Sidney Arthur and the devoted mother of Amy Fingerhut (Eric) and Julie Garcia (Jon). Ann is survived by four grandchildren, Isabella and Paloma Garcia and Sam and Charlie Fingerhut. She was a lifelong educator and volunteer. Contributions may be made to The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington or A Breeze of Hope Foundation.

