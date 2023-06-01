On May 20, Ann Sybil Holzman (maiden name Ann Sybil Wilensky) peacefully passed away at home with her husband of 60 years, Michael Lee Holzman. She was 79. She is the daughter of Maxine Wilensky and Joseph Wilensky of Miami Beach, Fla. She is survived by her brother, Harold Wilensky, of San Diego; and her two daughters, Joy Cheryle Tanner of Yorktown, Va., and Marcie Alter of Olney. She was the loving grandmother of six grandchildren, Justin Wallace, Matthew Tanner, Morgyn Alter, Lauren Tanner, Andrew Tanner and Brandon Alter. She was also the loving great- grandmother of Parker Wallace. Ann attended Miami Beach High School. Her professional life was in the mortgage banking business, where she served as vice president of a major mortgage company in Maryland, before retiring to Sarasota, Fla.

