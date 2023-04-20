On April 8, Anne Dorcia Begun, of Silver Spring. Beloved wife of Eugene M. Begun. Loving mother of the late Irving and the late Sharon Begun. Dear sister of Gloria (Dr. Thomas) Goldbert. She is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and other loving family members and friends. Contributions may be made to Children’s National Hospital (childrensnational.org) or to Montgomery Hospice (montgomeryhospice.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

