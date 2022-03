Annettee Argintar, of Gaithersburg, died on Feb. 22. She was 93. Wife of the late Eli Argintar; mother of Ronald Argintar, Fleta (Al) Schreiber and Sybil (Gary Boyer) Argintar; grandmother of Ethan and Marisa Bowers; great-grandmother of Owen Bowers. Retired from 30 years of service at the National Institutes of Health. Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

