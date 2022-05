Annette Schreiber, of Rockville, died on April 23. Beloved mother of Beth and Brant Herson and future mother-in-law of Sharon Hanik. Loving sister of Melvin Joseph (Gigi) Durham. Dear aunt of Dustin and Vinnie. Contributions may be made to Makom (formerly JFGH) (makomlife.org), or the Montgomery Hospice Casey House. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

