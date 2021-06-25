Antisemitic, threatening voicemail left at Virginia synagogue

A threatening voicemail message was left at Congregation Ner Shalom in Woodbridge on Tuesday.

The voicemail included threats and antisemitic language.

Prince William County police are investigating the incident, reported Fox 5 in Washington. No arrests have been made.

This is the second time in a year that the Reform synagogue received a threatening phone message. In August 2020, a caller made a bomb threat.

Jillian Perry, Ner Shalom’s vice president of membership, was the first to hear and report both messages.

“The second anyone mentions any form of violence, you stop immediately in your tracks,” she told Fox 5.

Last year was the highest year of antisemitic incidents in Washington, Maryland and Virginia, according to the ADL.