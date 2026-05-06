Antisemitic Vandalism Found at Brookeville School

Police and Montgomery County Public Schools officials are investigating after antisemitic vandalism was discovered May 2 at Greenwood Elementary School in Brookeville.

An expletive and other harmful language expressed anti-Israel sentiment and referenced Israeli leadership, and the vandalism included a drawing of a Star of David, according to a letter Principal Jennifer Seidel wrote to parents that day.

The vandalism was found on a wall near the school’s kitchen entrance and on metal covering near the building’s roofline.

School officials are reviewing security camera footage and working with local police to identify those responsible. This incident prompted MCPS security staff to increase patrols of the school and surrounding areas, Seidel told families.

The principal made counselors and psychologists available to support students and staff impacted by the incident.

“I am beyond saddened by this incident, and as your principal, I am concerned about the social-emotional impact this will have for those who work and attend our school, but also those living in our community,” Seidel wrote in her letter.

Building service staff covered the vandalism May 3 and worked to permanently remove it before school began on Monday.

Gov. Wes Moore condemned the vandalism, calling the act unacceptable and reiterating the state’s commitment to combating hate.

“Such hate has no place in our schools or our state, especially as we begin Jewish American Heritage Month,” Moore wrote on social media. “Ensuring my people feel safe where they live, work, worship, and learn remains my greatest priority. Our administration is working closely with local authorities to combat this hate and stomp out antisemitism in all its forms.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin called the vandalism “profoundly disturbing” in a May 4 social media post.

“We’re all holding the students and Greenwood community close as authorities continue to investigate another intolerable act of antisemitic vandalism,” Raskin wrote.

This incident is just one of many in recent months, according to Guila Franklin Siegel, the chief operating officer of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington.

“Over the past few months, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has experienced a deeply troubling pattern of antisemitic and/or anti-Zionist incidents,” Franklin Siegel wrote in a statement. “These include anti-Jewish and anti-Israel graffiti on school walls, most recently at Greenwood Elementary School this weekend; inflammatory anti-Israel messaging at Olney Elementary School’s recent culture night; ‘Heil Hitler’ gestures and speech occurring at middle school events; and, most worryingly, physical threats and harassment directed toward Jewish students at multiple schools.”

She said that while these incidents vary, they all point to one conclusion: “Too many Jewish students and educators at too many MCPS schools continue to face too many threats.”

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