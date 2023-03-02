On Feb. 23, Antoinette “Toni” Singer, of Silver Spring, passed away. She was 101. She is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law Harold and Carrie Singer; cherished daughter-in-law, Linda Singer; adored grandchildren, Amy Singer Pollack (Mitch), Tracy Singer (Dan Goldberg), Jodie Singer and Adam Singer; and dear great-grandson, Max Goldberg. Toni was predeceased by her beloved husband, Fred Singer; dear son Ira Singer; brother, Marvin (Paula) Scherer; and parents, Henrietta and Edward Scherer. Contributions may be sent to The Hunter College Foundation, 695 Park Ave., Suite E1313, New York, NY 10065.

