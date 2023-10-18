Arch of Titus, Roman Landmark Celebrating Jerusalem’s Ancient Destruction, Lit Up in Tribute to Israel

When Rome lit up a landmark in blue and white following Hamas’ deadly invasion of Israel, it joined many other cities and countries across the globe that have bathed their most prominent buildings in the colors of the Israeli flag, including the White House, the Eiffel Tower and the Sydney Opera House.

The landmark Rome chose, however, isn’t its most iconic building, nor its biggest. But it does hold a special resonance for Jews.

The Arch of Titus, in the city’s historic center, was built nearly 2,000 years ago to celebrate the eponymous Roman general’s conquering of Jerusalem and destruction of its Holy Temple. Erected about eight years after the conflict, it shows the soon-to-be emperor leading a procession of Roman soldiers and captured Jews bearing the spoils of the temple, including its menorah.

On Oct. 10, the arch bore another Jewish symbol: an image of the flag of Israel projected onto its top. Beneath the arch, which usually requires an entry ticket, a crowd gathered waving Israeli flags.

A similar scene played out in Berlin at the Brandenburg Gate on Oct. 7, just hours after the beginning of the attack. Built in the late 18th century, the gate was draped with Nazi flags in 1933 after Adolf Hitler assumed power, and his stormtroopers marched and drove to it in chilling photos that were published worldwide.

On Oct. 7, however, the gate was lit up with an image of the Israeli flag and streaks of blue and white. “In solidarity with Israel,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz posted on X, along with the image.