Are Jews in NoVa hungry for kosher restaurants?

Are Jews in Northern Virginia longing for kosher restaurants to open nearby? Two members of the Jewish community have asked themselves that question and launched a survey last month to begin to find the answer.

Shana Wallace-Simon and Eliot Goldberg say if the data points in the direction of kosher eateries, they plan to approach area restaurateurs and see if they would like to open a kosher establishment.

Wallace-Simon said she’d like to see more options for Jews in Northern Virginia who keep kosher. For now, she noted that packaged kosher food is available in supermarkets.

“I keep kosher and I’ve been longing for years to have a kosher restaurant in the Northern Virginia area,” said Wallace-Simon, wife of Rabbi Shalom Simon, of Chabad Lubavitch of Northern Virginia. “And we do have things in Maryland and D.C. It’s great, when you’re raising kids and have a busy life, to be able to go out to eat once in a while.”

As part of the research for the survey, Goldberg, a member of Congregation Olam Tikvah in Fairfax, interviewed kosher restaurant and catering business owners in the area to find out what kind of information they would want to know when deciding whether to open a restaurant in a particular place.

The survey they composed asked questions such as: Would you support a kosher restaurant if there was one in the area? What are your eating practices when you go out? Do you eat anything on the menu? Do you eat vegetarian?

Wallace-Simon and Goldberg said they contacted 30 Jewish organizations and synagogues and asked them to distribute the survey to their members.

The pair have worked on Jewish community projects together before. Both were members of the committee that constructed an eruv, or ritual enclosure, in the area. It allowed Jews who observe Shabbat restrictions to carry items within its boundaries with the same freedom as they would within their own home.

“When we got the eruv up and running last October, we were still having board meetings and we were coming with, ‘What’s next? What else would put Northern Virginia on the map?’” Wallace-Simon said.

She has lived in Northern Virginia since 1985, a time of exponential growth in the region, including in the Jewish community. A 2018 population study found that Northern Virginia’s Jewish population is larger than that of Montgomery County or the District.

Now Wallace-Simon and Goldberg want to know if their community can support kosher pizzerias, kosher Chinese and kosher Middle East restaurants, like the other areas do.

The survey closed this week. Wallace-Simon said they don’t know what they’re going to do with the information. First they’re going to look through the 1,500 responses and see what the community is telling them.

