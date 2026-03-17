Arlene Finger

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On March 13, Arlene Karsch Finger of Chevy Chase, Maryland. Beloved wife of Harold “Harry” Finger; devoted mother of Barbara (George) Korengold, Elyse (Robert) Camozzo and Shafiya (David Ramsdell) Finger; loving grandmother of Adam Korengold, Lara (Tim Hogan) and Daniel Camozzo and the late Erin (surviving, David) Markowitz; dear great-grandmother of Maeve and Dylan Korengold and Samantha and Benjamin Markowitz. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

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