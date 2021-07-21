Arlene Gay Lantzman Forbes passed away July 5. Arlene settled in Tarpon Springs, Fla. As a 1960 graduate of Taylor Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh, she was one of the first female students who rebelled against taking home economics class and took wood and metal shops instead. She met and married the love of her life, Air Force Lt. Col. James A. Forbes, at Penn State University. They raised two children and later, Arlene and Jim adopted three children.

Arlene leaves behind her five children, Sean I. Forbes (Barbara), Michelle L. Forbes, Jesse X. Forbes, Lynn S. E. Forbes and Rachel E. Forbes; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her siblings, Joel Lantzman (Joyce) and Kenneth Lantzman (Sharyn) and many nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to fisherhouse.org or Magen David Adom.