On Monday, June 3, Arlette Goldstein of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away. Beloved wife of Dr. Kenneth Goldstein; devoted mother of Bonnie Beer (Steven), Katherine Goldstein (Marc Sternberg), Dr. Deborah Goldstein (Ari Gerstle); and cherished grandmother of nine. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Leket Israel (shavuot.leket.org) or HIAS (hias.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

