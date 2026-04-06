Arline Finkelstein

Arline Rhoda Finkelstein, 91, of Boynton Beach, Florida, died on April 1.

Beloved wife of Sy Finkelstein; devoted mother of Sari Abromovich and Dale Harburg; loving mother-law of Neal Winnie and Stephen Harburg; cherished grandmother of Scott Abromovich, Shosh Abromovich, Anna Abromovich, Leah Harburg, Jacob Harburg, Emily Shapiro, Samuel Shapiro and Lily Harburg; and adoring great-grandmother of Hayden Abromovich and Jack Abromovich.

Arline and her husband Sy owned and operated Sy’s Unlimited, a women’s and children’s clothing store in Southfield, Michigan, for 25 years. But her most cherished role was as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, selflessly and unconditionally loving her family, with enormous pride in each and every one of their accomplishments, no matter how big or small.

Memorial contributions may be made to Volunteer Legal Advocates. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.