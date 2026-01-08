Arlington’s Yael Klucznik Brings Diverse Flavors of Judaism to GW

Yael Klucznik knows that the way to a college student’s heart is through their stomach. That’s why she launched A Taste of Judaism at Hillel at The George Washington University in February 2025.

A Taste of Judaism is a program that seeks to explore the Jewish Diaspora through food. Klucznik, GW Hillel’s Innovation Springboard fellow, brings treats and cooking experiences from around the world to the D.C. campus to share with students. Her Ashkenazi and Sephardic heritage allows her to bring diverse programming to GW Hillel.

The Arlington resident originally earned a degree in biomedical engineering, but found that she lacked passion for the subject. Instead, in the wake of Oct. 7, 2023, Klucznik was drawn to advocacy for Israel and studying the country’s complex history.

“It was a combination of, I’m pretty unhappy in what I’m studying, I’m really passionate about Israel and working with the Jewish community and I feel like I’m making an impact on my campus, [which] all led me to the Springboard fellowship,” she said.

Post-Oct. 7, Klucznik feels that the “best use of her time and energy” is working with the Jewish community on a college campus. Springboard fellows allow recent college graduates to work on a Hillel team for two years.

Klucznik is also involved with Young Jewish Conservatives in D.C. and Israel Policy Forum Atid, a group for young Jewish professionals.

Tell me about your Jewish upbringing and background.

I grew up in a very Jewish community in Aventura, [in] South Florida. It’s very Hispanic and Latino. I’m from Argentina — I was born in Buenos Aires — so all of my friends growing up were from Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela, et cetera, and the community is extremely strong. I grew up relatively Reform [Jewish], celebrating Shabbat every Friday, going to synagogue on the High Holidays. Growing up, Israel wasn’t really a part of the conversation. That was something that I kind of discovered and grew into as I got older.

I had my bat mitzvah at 12, at Chabad at Aventura, with a ton of other girls who did one together. It was really beautiful. And that’s basically how I grew up — it was relatively Reform [and] secular.

How does your mixed background influence you and the work you do with GW Hillel?

I see [my identities] as one and the same, completely intertwined. Growing up in an Argentine household and growing up in a Jewish household was incredibly special to me, and it shapes who I am today. I speak Spanish, and I imbue my Argentine identity in my programming that I do on campus. I host “Mate Mondays,” where we sit on campus with students and drink mate. I’ve done an empanada-making cooking class with students. I’ve done merienda-style programming where I bring back a ton of snacks and chocolates and candies from Argentina to eat with students. I think I can’t be my fully Jewish self without my Argentine background, and I can’t be my fully Argentine self without my Jewish background.

What is most interesting about your work right now?

How I can really make it my own. Being an Innovation Springboard fellow comes with the ability to start innovative programming on campus, and I am incredibly lucky to work at an organization that empowers us to dream big and innovate and try things differently. If I ever have an idea, I know the answer is not going to be “no.” It could be, “Let’s figure out a way,” or, “Let’s think about this a little differently,” but the answer is usually never “no,” and that is what I find so special about my role, how I can truly be myself and, in a way, do what I want and what I know students are going to gravitate towards.

What’s something you’ve learned through launching A Taste of Judaism?

[I learned] how important it is to connect culturally through our taste buds. We talk about culture through food, music, art, and food is just one of those pieces that connects everyone. College students love to eat and love free food; that is something that always brings them to the table. [I] use food as an opportunity to help students learn about Jewish communities from around the world, their histories, why they exist, through their taste buds and through hands-on cooking classes or global coffee tastings on campus. It is so special to see [students] connect with the global Jewish community through their tastebuds.

What’s next for you?

As of now, I am exploring my options. I am looking forward to networking, connecting and figuring out the best role for me. I know that I want to stay working with the Jewish community. I have found a lot of meaning working here and making an impact on not just students, but other Hillel professionals as well. Now, I’ve been opened to so many possibilities that I’m exploring. I don’t know exactly where I’m going to go. I do know that I’m going to stay in Washington, D.C. I love it here.

