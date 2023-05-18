On May 7, Arnold Alan Hammer, of Chevy Chase, passed away at home. Beloved husband of Mary Cantor Hammer; and devoted father of Daniel, Jonathan and Benjamin (Valerie Bilgri). He was preceded in death by parents Frank and Winifred Hammer, and sister Judith Campbell. He graduated from Cornell University and Georgetown Law School, and worked for the National Labor Relations Board and Federal Labor Relations Authority.

He served as an officer of Adas Israel Synagogue; headed the Ethics Committee of the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington; and served as president of the Haberman Institute for Jewish Studies. Contributions can be made to Adas Israel Synagogue, Haberman Institute for Jewish Studies, or the Charles E. Smith Hebrew Home of Greater Washington.